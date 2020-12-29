Record 39 holiday songs chart on Billboard Hot 100

The Christmas festivities may have

concluded but the season left a gift that will keep on giving, at least for

another week.

The Billboard Hot 100 has a record 39 holiday songs, including nine in the Top 10.

The list is led by Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You which returns to the summit after being displaced by Willow, the lead single from Taylor Swift’s surprise album Evermore.

The song first hit No. 1 last year, just in time to mark the 25th anniversary of its release.

The rest of the Top 5 is also decorated by festive tracks with Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree taking the runner-up spot and Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms, A Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives and It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams completing the list.

The only non-holiday song in the chart’s Top 10 is 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s Mood which is ranked at No. 7.