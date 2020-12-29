Record 39 holiday songs chart on Billboard Hot 100

Record 39 holiday songs chart on Billboard Hot 100Tuesday, December 29, 2020
The Christmas festivities may have
concluded but the season left a gift that will keep on giving, at least for
another week.
The Billboard Hot 100 has a record 39 holiday songs, including nine in the Top 10.
The list is led by Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You which returns to the summit after being displaced by Willow, the lead single from Taylor Swift’s surprise album Evermore.
The song first hit No. 1 last year, just in time to mark the 25th anniversary of its release.
The rest of the Top 5 is also decorated by festive tracks with Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree taking the runner-up spot and Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms, A Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives and It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams completing the list.
The only non-holiday song in the chart’s Top 10 is 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s Mood which is ranked at No. 7.
