Record-breaking! Billie Eilish wins five awards at the Grammys

Billie Eilish was the big winner at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 18-year-old singer – who released her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in 2019 – enjoyed a record-breaking evening at the Staples Center, where she won five gongs in total, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Billie – who has surpassed Taylor Swift as the youngest person ever to win the Album of the Year accolade – told the star-studded crowd: “I joke around a lot at these things, but I genuinely want to say I’m so grateful.”

Gratitude

During the ceremony, Billie also paid tribute to the other artistes in the room, as well as her friends and family for guiding her towards stardom.

The chart-topping singer said: “I only want to say that I’m grateful, and I’m so honoured to be here amongst all of you. I love you to my core.

“I grew up watching all of you. Thank you to my team, my mom, my dad, my best friends … for keeping me alive to this day.”

On the record-breaking night, Billie also became the first person to win all of the so-called big four categories – Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year – since Christopher Cross in 1981.

Finneas O’Connell, Billie’s brother, also picked up the Producer of the Year gong for his work on her debut album.

Depression and suicidal thoughts

Speaking on stage, he explained: “We didn’t make this album to win a Grammy.

“We wrote an album about depression and suicidal thoughts and climate change and being a bad guy, whatever that means. And we stand up here confused and grateful.”

Other notable winners at the annual event included Lil Nas X – who won Video of the Year for Old Town Road – and Lizzo, who won three prizes in total, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Meanwhile, Nipsey Hussle – who was killed in March 2019 – posthumously won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for Higher.

The annual awards bash also featured a host of memorable performances from Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Alicia Keys, who was also the host for the evening.

Several persons also paid tribute to former basketball player Kobe Bryant, who passed away hours before the show began.