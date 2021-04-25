Record label Tasjay Productions awards scholarship to GC Foster student

The record label Tasjay Productions recently awarded a scholarship to a student of G C Foster College in St Catherine, Jamaica.

Providing the financial assistance marks the achievement of a major milestone for the label that has a charitable arm.

The scholarship was awarded to Delon Scott, a second year student, who is pursuing a degree in physical education.

Scott is also the recipient of a Arthur Wint Scholarship, which was given to him by the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, in a special ceremony last year, covers tuition for the duration of his three year program.

James Smith, CEO of Tasjay Production, thought that an additional incentive to cover other expenses including meals, would allow Scott to focus on maintaining his exceptional 3.89 GPA and even improving it.

“It’s great to hear a young man getting good grades at the college level because fewer young men are finishing college these days. The foundation is here to support our youth in achieving that goal and so we are happy to help out in any way we can,” Smith explained

The Tasjay Production Foundation was founded last year based on an idea years ago from trending reggae artiste Rad Dixon who is officially signed to the label.

The label, which is already investing in Jamaica through music with their various released compilations featuring Anthony B, Luciano and others,as well as , singles and an upcoming album from Rad Dixon; sees the launch of the Tasjay Production Foundation as a dream realized and looks forward to awarding additional high achieving students at the tertiary level later this year.