Red Bull Culture Clash coming to Jamaica on November 2

Red Bull Culture Clash coming to Jamaica on November 2Wednesday, September 11, 2019
|
The Red Bull Culture Clash has finally taken the step
to come to Jamaica where the sound system culture really began.
On November 2 and 3, the Red Bull Culture Clash will be held at the National Arena in St Andrew.
The competition, which is a replica of the traditional sound system culture that started in the mid-50s in Jamaica, consists of four teams fighting on four different stages for the title of Red Bull Culture Clash winner. The competition is extremely structured, as they have a decibel reader that measures the cheers from the audience, which declares the winner.
Dancehall entertainers Popcaan, Spice and selector Tony Matterhorn have participated in the festival as part of ‘Mixpak’ in 2016. The following year, Popcaan and his ‘Unruly Crew’ took the stage.
The Red Bull Culture Clash started in 2010 with top names in music such as Wiz Khalifa and EDM trio Major Lazer. In previous years, it has been held in Atlanta, US and London, UK.
— Written by Shania Hanchard
