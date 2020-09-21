Red Fox and Screechy Dan team up for ‘Reset’ album

Veteran reggae artistes Red Fox and Screechy Dan have teamed up on a new album entitled

Reset, which dropped in late August, was the brainchild of Grammy-winning writer and chart-topping producer Rohan Rankine, also known on the dancehall scene as Patexx. Rankine, who is known for producing hit material on projects like Sting and Shaggy’s 44 /876 and Chozenn’s Culture Invasion, described the project as one of hard work that he believes fans of both reggae and dancehall will be able to connect with.

“The Red Fox and Screechy Dan Reset album is very special as it merges authentic Dancehall with new world experiences,” said Rankine. “Even though it’s a lot of work putting everything together; from the beats to writing the songs, to recording sessions, to mixing and mastering. After going through that process and to hear and see the master piece you have created musically there’s no words that can describe that feeling,” Rankine went on to explain. Reset sees the two great musical voices on 10 tracks paying homage to reggae and dancehall sounds. “It’s a great body of work from two great veteran artistes. Their album touch on different topics and each song give you a different feel and appeals to all generations,” Rankine added Rankine believes the hard work on the album speaks for itself on what he called a “solid”. Both Red Fox and Screechy Dan have worked together over the years and even have a hit single together in the 1990’s called Pose Off. They have also contributed separately over the last three decades to the genre from sound system development to reggae and dancehall’s evolution. Rankie has helped to produce singles such as Bawl Out by Dovey Magnum, Straiiittt by Safaree and Wife Yuh by Daniel Di, among others.