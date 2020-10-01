Reggae Boy Junior Flemmings in hot water

Reggae Boy Junior Flemmings in hot waterThursday, October 01, 2020
|
Reggae Boyz
forward Junior Flemmings is in a spot of bother after it was reported that he
used a homophobic slur during a United Soccer League (USL) match on Wednesday
night.
The incident reportedly happened during a contest between Flemmings’ Phoenix Rising FC and the San Diego Loyals. Reports are that Flemmings allegedly made the anti-gay comment to openly gay player Collin Martin.
This subsequently led to the Loyals forfeiting the game in protest of the perceived action and standing in solidarity with Martin.
The Loyals were leading 3-1 at the time of the said incident.
However, since then, Flemmings has denied the allegations. In a statement released after the game, the Jamaican footballer said: “At no point did I say a homophobic slur towards Collin Martin. I do not know Collin personally, but I respect all of my opponents equally, Collin included.”
He further went on to say he stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ movement.
