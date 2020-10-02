Reggae Boy Junior Flemmings placed on leave following alleged homophobic slur

Reggae Boy Junior Flemmings placed on leave following alleged homophobic slurFriday, October 02, 2020
Reggae Boy, Junior Flemmings has been placed on administrative leave by club Phoenix Rising after he allegedly used a homophobic slur against an openly gay player on Wednesday.
The incident happened during a match between Phoenix Rising FC and the San Diego Loyals in which Flemmings is said to have used a Jamaican homophobic slur against Collin Martin of the Loyals.
The Loyals, who were leading 3-1 at the time, walked off the field in protest and later forfeiting the match in solidarity with their teammate.
In a statement shared to Twitter, the club said last evening, “Phoenix Rising FC and USL’s investigation into the events surrounding yesterday’s match with San Diego Loyal SC are fully underway,” the club said. “In furtherance of the investigation, our players and head coach participated in extensive interviews with the USL today. Until the investigation is concluded by the USL, Phoenix Rising midfielder Junior Flemmings will be taking an administrative leave so that he may focus fully on cooperating with the investigation.”
However, Flemmings denied the allegations after the match, saying “At no point did I say a homophobic slur towards Collin Martin. I do not know Collin personally, but I respect all of my opponents equally.”
