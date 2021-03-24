Reggae Girl ‘Bunny’ Shaw among ESPN’s top 50 female football players

Reggae Girl ‘Bunny’ Shaw among ESPN’s top 50 female football playersWednesday, March 24, 2021
Jamaica’s Khadija “Bunny” Shaw has been included in ESPN’s list of the 50 best female footballers ranking.
Shaw placed 31st in the ranking, finishing above the likes of United States greats Megan Rapinoe and Brazilian former World Player of the Year Marta who were ranked at 40 and 35 respectively.
In its assessment of the mercurial player, ESPN notes that she has great mental fortitude. “Her story is one of extreme mental strength, though, as she’s reached Europe and international acclaim in the face of great personal tragedy”. The tragedy being referred to is the fact that Shaw lost four brothers and two nephews while in college.
Shaw currently leads the goal scoring charts in the league having notched 19 goals from 16 games. However, her team ranks third, just behind PSG and Olympique Lyonnais.
