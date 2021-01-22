Like most events during this coronavirus pandemic, Reggae Month celebrations will be held virtually.

Reggae Month, which is observed in February, will be celebrated under the theme “Come Ketch Di Riddim Virtually”. Minister of Culture and Entertainment, Olivia “Babsy” Grange said it is expected to draw local viewers as well as those in the Jamaican diaspora.

“After all, we are a people of a glorious ancestry, a people who have used the experiences of our past to create reggae music, whose rhythms the world recognises and loves,” she said.

Grange also noted that the month-long celebrations will give Jamaican technical creatives a chance to expand on their capacity.

She said that training opportunities and master classes in publishing and copyright for songwriters, musicians and artistes will be a feature of this year’s Reggae Month celebrations.

“We will promote strategic interactions among the world creatives through our online university. In this way, we will expand the dialogue on the needs of the creative sector as we continue to position Reggae among the world’s most vibrant brands,” Minister Grange said.