Reggae Sumfest viewership tops 3 million for virtual show

Reggae Sumfest viewership topped three million after organisers changed the festival to a virtual showcase due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A Taste of Sumfest attracted hundreds of thousands of viewers across streaming platforms used including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Executive producer Joe Bogdanovich, chairman and CEO of Downsound Entertainment, said the revised format was achieved in three weeks using an all-Jamaican team. “The costs of this bold venture were large, but we felt this was an investment we needed to make to keep our festival relevant, and to promote Jamaican music and culture, while also giving the Jamaican music community a chance to connect with fans globally in this long period of isolation and separation”.

Over the July 24-26 weekend, Bogdanovich said estimated viewing was between 3,448,390 and 3,761,880 during the festival’s window.

Additionally, the Reggae Sumfest YouTube channel recorded 275,000 unique viewers and got 18,000 new subscribers while its Instagram page had 393,631 visits and gained 47,400 new followers.

“The comments on the quality of the production were as important as the volume of the viewership,” Bogdanovich said.

“While the world is well aware of the talent to be found in Jamaica’s musicians, many were blown away by the excellence of the technical presentation and the achievement of the authentic energy and feel of the festival. We were proud to be able to showcase the creativity and technical expertise of the professionals in Jamaica’s entertainment industry which are among the best in the world.”

Footage from Reggae Sumfest 2020 can still be accessed on Facebook and YouTube and will soon air on FLOW 1.