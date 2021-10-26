Reginae Carter channels inner dancehall queen on Spice’s Send It Up

Reginae Carter, daughter or famed rapper, Lil Wayne was showing what her waistline is made of on Monday when she posted videos to her Instagram stories of her ‘whining’ to a few popular dancehall hits from the dancehall queen herself, Spice.

Reginae Carter has 5.9 million IG followers.

The US socialite channeled her inner dancehall queen while in an apparent dance class which saw her cutting it up with her mother, Toya Johnson and RnB singer, Tiny Harris (wife of rapper, TI Harris).

In the footage that has now made it to several popular blog sites across the US including The Shade Room, Carter can be seen gyrating her hips to Spice’s Send It Up. The influencer shocked many when she not only proved that her knees were made for ‘whining’ but had the class in a frenzy as she completed a split.

Carter’s performance earned her approval from Spice who posted the viral footage to her Instagram page on Tuesday. The Queen of stage said Carter “definitely understood the assignment’.

“Send , send , send , send it up. @itsreginaecarter definitely understood the assignment,” she captioned the video.

Spice who also commented on the footage on The Shade Room’s IG page said Reginae Carter ‘killed her song’. “Wwwooieee yessss sis you killed my song. Send it up inna di belly,” her comment read with a myriad of fire emojis. Carter’s dancing skills also earned the approval of the likes of Keyshia Cole and Lil Mama who also commented on the video.

Send It Up was not the only song Carter and her crew were vibing to in dance class. Spice’s mega-hit collaboration with Grammy-winning artistes Sean Paul and Shaggy, Go Down Deh was also on the class playlist.