Remember Timberlee? She has released a new song

Remember Timberlee? She has released a new songMonday, September 21, 2020
|
Yâ€™all
remember Timerberlee Heaven? The deejay who gave us the dancehall hit, Bubble
Like Soup? Well, it seems she might be making her return with a song called
Basic. Â
The song, which is produced by Suku from Ward 21, Craigy T and Copper Shaun, was released on Friday, September 18.
Timberlee announced the release of the song on her page, but she did not say if it marks an official return to the dancehall space.
Producer Suku has also been promoting the track. â€œGood morning beautiful people itâ€™s finally here on all platforms â€œMiss Bubble Like Soupâ€ the hot gyal president, ladies shubbout Ÿ¾Ÿ¾Ÿ‰Ÿ‰ a ting call â€œBASICâ€ kill dem easyâ€¦. @timberleeheavenofficial,â€ he said via Instagram on Friday.
Timberlee, who is a now a mother and owner of Timberleeâ€™s PeppaSeed Jerk Restaurant in Mandeville, Manchester, has been absent from the dancehall scene for years. After gaining popularity with songs like Bubble Like Soup and The General more than 10 years ago, Timberlee seemed to disappear, only reemerging for tracks like Shmurda (Freestyle) and Wheel Up in more recent years.
