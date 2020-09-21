Remember Timberlee? She has released a new song

Yâ€™all

remember Timerberlee Heaven? The deejay who gave us the dancehall hit, Bubble

Like Soup? Well, it seems she might be making her return with a song called

Basic. Â

The song, which is produced by Suku from Ward 21, Craigy T and Copper Shaun, was released on Friday, September 18.

Timberlee announced the release of the song on her page, but she did not say if it marks an official return to the dancehall space.

View this post on Instagram Out on all platforms â€“ Click the link in the bio â€“ "Basic car, house, basic life, have a basic husband, dem a basic wife." â€“ #Timberlee #Basic Prod: @sukuward @craigy_tok @coppershaun Photo/Artwork: @snappltd Distribution: @zojakworldwide Vibes: The UniverseA post shared by Timberlee Heaven (@timberleeheavenofficial) on Sep 18, 2020 at 4:37am PDT

Producer Suku has also been promoting the track. â€œGood morning beautiful people itâ€™s finally here on all platforms â€œMiss Bubble Like Soupâ€ the hot gyal president, ladies shubbout Ÿ¾Ÿ¾Ÿ‰Ÿ‰ a ting call â€œBASICâ€ kill dem easyâ€¦. @timberleeheavenofficial,â€ he said via Instagram on Friday.

Timberlee, who is a now a mother and owner of Timberleeâ€™s PeppaSeed Jerk Restaurant in Mandeville, Manchester, has been absent from the dancehall scene for years. After gaining popularity with songs like Bubble Like Soup and The General more than 10 years ago, Timberlee seemed to disappear, only reemerging for tracks like Shmurda (Freestyle) and Wheel Up in more recent years.