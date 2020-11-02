ReniGAD says ‘Block Party’ video shows how J’cans are entertaining themselves during pandemic

ReniGAD says ‘Block Party’ video shows how J’cans are entertaining themselves during pandemicMonday, November 02, 2020
|
Dancehall
artiste ReniGAD says the music video for his Block Party track shows how
Jamaicans are entertaining themselves now that there are restrictions on
events.
In the music video, which premiered on YouTube on Friday, the deejay is seen drinking and hanging out with his friends.
“The video depicts the energy of the song entirely, friends having a block party anywhere they are gathered so no big club or event needed for us to hold we vibes. Friends, liquor, music and girls and we good,” said ReniGAD (Formerly Renigade of RDX).
“The song and video is relatable to the average Jamaican especially now when we have so many COVID-19 restrictions for big events. The ‘Block Party’ concept is how we are entertaining ourselves and that’s why people love the song. It’s very real to them.”
The music video, which was shot in Tower Hill, Kingston 11, was directed by Posh Morris and DJ Franko for Ovation Lab.
Meanwhile, ReniGAD, who is still part of RDX, has embarked on a number of other solo projects. He has released other songs like Bag, Wire, My G and Gyallery.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy