Retirement? Usain Bolt says he is “just getting started”Friday, November 06, 2020
|
Usain Bolt may be retired but the legendary sprinter wants the world to
know heâ€™s far from done.
For all the people who counted him out, the eight-time Olympic champion had some words to share for them.
Bolt, dressed in a slick, patterned â€˜fit, took his Twitter early Friday to share â€˜When I retired they thought it was over.â€
He continued, â€œThey thought this is the last of seeing the country yute â€œBOLTâ€.
â€œNobody told them I was born on GOAT Islandâ€, dropping a Jamaican flag at the end. (For the over 35s, â€œGOATâ€ refers to â€˜Greatest Of All Timeâ€™ not the mammal.)
The sprint double record holder added, â€œFinally they said!!! We no longer have to deal with him. Breaking News I am just getting started!!!!â€
Bolt retired from athletics in 2017 after dominating the sport for a decade.
Since retirement, he has gone on to make some major business moves including the launch of his Bolt scooters and a partnership with Xoom.
The athlete recently addressed â€˜badmind peopleâ€™ from the set of a commercial being shot in the middle of the night in a mining quarry, no less.
