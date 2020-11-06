Retirement? Usain Bolt says he is “just getting started”

Usain Bolt may be retired but the legendary sprinter wants the world to

know heâ€™s far from done.

For all the people who counted him out, the eight-time Olympic champion had some words to share for them.

Bolt, dressed in a slick, patterned â€˜fit, took his Twitter early Friday to share â€˜When I retired they thought it was over.â€

He continued, â€œThey thought this is the last of seeing the country yute â€œBOLTâ€.

When I retired they thought it was over. âš¡ï¸âš¡ï¸âš¡ï¸â€” Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) They thought this is the last of seeing the country yute â€œBOLTâ€. âš¡ï¸âš¡ï¸âš¡ï¸Nobody told them I was born on GOAT Island Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²âš¡ï¸âš¡ï¸âš¡ï¸Finally they said!!! We no longer have to deal with him. âš¡ï¸âš¡ï¸âš¡ï¸Breaking News I am just getting started!!!! pic.twitter.com/iZPpsG1IAfNovember 6, 2020

â€œNobody told them I was born on GOAT Islandâ€, dropping a Jamaican flag at the end. (For the over 35s, â€œGOATâ€ refers to â€˜Greatest Of All Timeâ€™ not the mammal.)

The sprint double record holder added, â€œFinally they said!!! We no longer have to deal with him. Breaking News I am just getting started!!!!â€

Bolt retired from athletics in 2017 after dominating the sport for a decade.

Since retirement, he has gone on to make some major business moves including the launch of his Bolt scooters and a partnership with Xoom.

The athlete recently addressed â€˜badmind peopleâ€™ from the set of a commercial being shot in the middle of the night in a mining quarry, no less.