‘Ridiculous’: Kartel’s lawyer responds to reported probe into deejay’s jailhouse interview

Vybz Kartel’s lawyer, Isat Buchanan, has confirmed that his client conducted an interview with a US media house from a jailhouse cell.

However, according to Buchanan, the interview was done before the artiste, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was transferred from the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre to the Horizon Remand Centre in Kingston in May. He was moved as part of the government’s plans to transfer high-value criminals to the 24 newly constructed cells at Horizon Remand to curtail access to their cellphones which are considered contraband in prisons in Jamaica.

Buchanan made the disclosure in response to reports of a probe into his client’s purported interview with Fox-5 on Wednesday. The Jamaican government has reportedly launched a multi-agency probe into the circumstances surrounding how a voice purported to be that of the dancehall superstar and convicted murderer was aired in what the network said was an exclusive interview with the entertainer.

“I don’t understand all this hype about a probe, it’s ridiculous, the interview predates his movement from Spanish Town to Horizon (Remand) and all this is just sensationalism and oompy-skoompy business from the (media house redacted) about a probe,” Buchanan told Observer Online.

Kartel spoke with Lisa Evers at the New York-based television station, claiming the Jamaican system was out to get him and that he was “framed” based on falsified phone evidence.

“It has always been about the influence that Vybz Kartel has,” the ‘Fever’ singer said in part one of the two-part interview.

Kartel described his living condition as a “dungeon” saying it’s dark, hot, and furnished with four bunk beds and a toilet.

Despite all of this, the singer revealed that he is in a better place mentally because he is convinced that he has been wrongfully incarcerated and will be freed.

“Yeah because I was sick for a few years, so definitely I’m recovering physically, but mentally I’ve always been in a good place because I know I’m innocent and I know I’m coming out,” he said.

Privy Council

The ‘World Boss’ is actually anticipating that his conviction will be overturned by the United Kingdom-based judicial committee of the Privy Council.

The Fox-5 publication reported that Lisa Evers got a call from Kartel himself to set up the interview and set the record straight. The voice addressed the machinery behind the artiste’s prodigious output of songs even since being incarcerated. Asked how many songs he had released since being imprisoned, Kartel responded:

“Lots of songs, I can’t even count. At one point, I was sending out like three, four books a month because when I write the songs, I usually send the books out when I get visits, thousands of songs really.”

Vybz Kartel, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams, has maintained his innocence. The interview revealed new photos of the Worl’ Boss, which show what appears to be a much healthier Kartel, sporting new kicks and a chubbier-looking face.

The airing of the second part of the interview is scheduled for Thursday night.