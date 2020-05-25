‘Rih-play’: Rihanna celebrates 15 years since debut single

Rihanna celebrated 15 years in the game

yesterday, May 25, on the anniversary of the release of ‘Pon De Replay’, her

debut single.

The multi-platinum recording artiste took to social media, where members of her Navy were celebrating her achievement, to express her gratitude as #15YearsOfRihanna trended.

“Thank you for all the love on this hashtag today! Man this is trippy,” the Bajan said in an Instagram story.

The ‘Disturbia’ singer continued, “Feels like just yesterday I was shaking in the hallways of Def Jam waiting to audition for Jay.

“Pon de Replay is where it all began….15 years later and I’m here because God led me to you, and you guys have held me up, supported me, tolerated me, loved me, kept it too real with me, and we gon always be connected because of that!” she said.

“I love you Navy, and I cherish you. I’m so grateful to be gifted you as my fans and family,” the Grammy-winning artiste said.

‘Pon De Replay’ was released on May 24, 2005 and later became part of RiRi’s first studio album, Music of the Sun.

The 32-year-old singer has gone on to release eight studio albums, garnering 14 Billboard Hot 100 number ones and launched a beauty brand, Fenty, that has become part of the pop culture zeitgeist.