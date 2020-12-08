Rihanna, Beyoncé and Oprah among world’s most powerful women

Who run the world?!

Forbes magazine has revealed its list of the world’s 100 most powerful women today, proving that girl power is real and growing.

The world’s most powerful women aren’t necessarily the wealthiest; it includes women who lead all aspects of a society being transformed daily by the global coronavirus pandemic, the magazine notes.

It notes, “The women on the 17th annual power list hail from 30 countries and were born across four generations. There are 10 heads of state, 38 CEOs and five entertainers among them. But where they differ in age, nationality and job description, they are united in the ways they have been using their platforms to address the unique challenges of 2020.”

See the top 10 women below:

Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank Kamala Harris, US Vice President-elect Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Ana Patricia Botín, Executive Chairman of Santander Abigail Johnson, CEO Fidelity Investments Gail Boudreaux, President and CEO of Anthem

Also making the list are media mogul Oprah Winfrey (#20), Rihanna (#69), Beyoncé Knowles (#72), Taylor Swift (#82) and Reese Witherspoon (#92).

