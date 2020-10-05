Rihanna cancelled? Artiste accused of ‘disrespecting’ Islam during Savage X Fenty show

Rihanna cancelled? Artiste accused of ‘disrespecting’ Islam during Savage X Fenty showMonday, October 05, 2020
|
Rihanna may still be on a high from her Savage X Fenty fashion show
which premiered on Amazon Prime Video last week but not everyone is happy about
it.
The Barbadian superstar is receiving much backlash from some quarters for using a song with an Islamic hadith during the October 2 show.
A Hadith is a revered record of Islamic traditions or sayings of the Prophet Muhammad which is sacred to Muslims.
The slight happened during a song called Doom, which used samples of the Hadith, which reportedly speaks to the end of days.
Many took to social media to criticise the artiste-turned-beauty mogul for the inappropriate inclusion with one user saying, â€œi canâ€™t let Rihanna have a pass w appropriating Islam like for her first show the models wore a scarf around their heads and it looked like HIJAB and her second show she used a track that remixed a HADITHâ€¦.why is no one talking about this, my religion is not yâ€™allâ€™s aesthetic.â€
What are your thoughts, BUZZ fam?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy