Rihanna cancelled? Artiste accused of ‘disrespecting’ Islam during Savage X Fenty show

Rihanna may still be on a high from her Savage X Fenty fashion show

which premiered on Amazon Prime Video last week but not everyone is happy about

it.

The Barbadian superstar is receiving much backlash from some quarters for using a song with an Islamic hadith during the October 2 show.

A Hadith is a revered record of Islamic traditions or sayings of the Prophet Muhammad which is sacred to Muslims.

The slight happened during a song called Doom, which used samples of the Hadith, which reportedly speaks to the end of days.

so rihannaâ€™s cancelled how tf can she make her models dance to a hadith? as a muslim iâ€™m so disappointed and i wonâ€™t be supporting her :/â€” Ø¨Ù‡Ø¬Ø©ðŸƒ (@kisslxnd2) pic.twitter.com/NVfrrdR86hOctober 4, 2020

Many took to social media to criticise the artiste-turned-beauty mogul for the inappropriate inclusion with one user saying, â€œi canâ€™t let Rihanna have a pass w appropriating Islam like for her first show the models wore a scarf around their heads and it looked like HIJAB and her second show she used a track that remixed a HADITHâ€¦.why is no one talking about this, my religion is not yâ€™allâ€™s aesthetic.â€

