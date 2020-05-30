Rihanna condemns police treatment of African-Americans

Fashion mogul and pop superstar Rihanna joined the growing voices of celebrities who are speaking out about the deaths of African Americans, often under questionable circumstances, but specifically pointing to the killing of George Floyd who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes as the unarmed man repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe.

“For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart!”, said Rihanna in an Instagram post sharing Floyd’s face on Friday (May 29).

She continued “To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this!

“I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor”

Rihanna is one of many artists to voice frustration in the midst of a pandemic that has also seen a rash of controversial police killings of civilians.

Hundreds of demonstrators have turned out on the streets of Minneapolis since Floyd’s death on Monday, with many stores being looted and others set ablaze.

Taylor Swift, among others, added her voice to the growing cries for, responding to a tweet by US President Donald Trump who said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”, a reference to his threat to call out the State enforcement to quell the demonstrations.