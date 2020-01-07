Rihanna drops her first selfie for 2020, fans berate her for new music

Rihanna drops her first selfie for 2020, fans berate her for new musicTuesday, January 07, 2020
|
You had a whole year, Rihanna, we are TIREDT!!
Pop superstar Rihanna reacquainted herself on social media, but her loyal fans are growing increasingly impatient for the hyped ninth album from the Barbadian singer.
Rihanna, who flexed with her first, make-up free selfie for 2020 on her Twitter and Instagram pages, was immediately hit with questions from #TheNavy about when the long-awaited album would be available.
The replies have been brutal and unrelenting, but Rihanna doesn’t seem phased by the desperation.
The songstress has been teasing the release of #R9 all of 2019, dropping a hilarious video in late December as fans hoped that the year wouldn’t end without new music from the artiste.
Those hopes died lonely and bitter as fans dragged Rihanna on New Year’s day for not delivering the follow-up to her hugely successful ANTI, released in 2016.
See some of the funniest replies to Rihanna tweet below:
As a loyal #Navy, Rihanna, I understand (I think). You had an amazing year with Fenty in fashion and make-up, but WE NEED MUSIC!
You know, looking at this selfie, I wonder if Bajans hold the same superstition that if you are mean in life you get a bump as punishment.
Give us what we want, stop playing with our emotions! We love you, RiRi. xoxo
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy