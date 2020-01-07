Rihanna drops her first selfie for 2020, fans berate her for new music

You had a whole year, Rihanna, we are TIREDT!!

Pop superstar Rihanna reacquainted herself on social media, but her loyal fans are growing increasingly impatient for the hyped ninth album from the Barbadian singer.

Rihanna, who flexed with her first, make-up free selfie for 2020 on her Twitter and Instagram pages, was immediately hit with questions from #TheNavy about when the long-awaited album would be available.

The replies have been brutal and unrelenting, but Rihanna doesn’t seem phased by the desperation.

The songstress has been teasing the release of #R9 all of 2019, dropping a hilarious video in late December as fans hoped that the year wouldn’t end without new music from the artiste.

View this post on Instagram update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release itA post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 22, 2019 at 8:39am PST

Those hopes died lonely and bitter as fans dragged Rihanna on New Year’s day for not delivering the follow-up to her hugely successful ANTI, released in 2016.

See some of the funniest replies to Rihanna tweet below:

tired of these damn selfies where is the album? — ¿alex? (@hoemoticon) pic.twitter.com/T6h9CX8W90January 6, 2020

i feel like i’ve seen you somewhere are you the umbrella singer? — zander (@zandirts) pic.twitter.com/FO39ycFIZvJanuary 6, 2020

you have some nerve coming on here like you didn’t promise us an album before 2019 was over.— ouq (@f_bianprado) January 6, 2020

okay but what about your first single of the year tho!? — c (@chuuzus) pic.twitter.com/KRSjvZYvJpJanuary 6, 2020

you real BRAVE for posting this selfie on here like this entire app won’t eat you up…WHERE IS THE ALBUM — alex. (@makeupIady) pic.twitter.com/zmAS1z663vJanuary 6, 2020

As a loyal #Navy, Rihanna, I understand (I think). You had an amazing year with Fenty in fashion and make-up, but WE NEED MUSIC!

You know, looking at this selfie, I wonder if Bajans hold the same superstition that if you are mean in life you get a bump as punishment.

Give us what we want, stop playing with our emotions! We love you, RiRi. xoxo