Rihanna faces criticisms for her view on the Palestine-Isreal conflict

Rihanna may have had nothing but good intentions when she spoke out against the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, but her message didnâ€™t received the expected result.

Instead, the Work singerâ€™s social media platforms have been bombarded with the #FreePalestine hashtag.

Declaring that she â€œstands with humanityâ€ Rihanna chastised â€œgovernments and extremistâ€ for perpetuating this conflict that she says is claiming the lives of innocent people.

â€œMy heart is breaking with the violence Iâ€™m seeing displayed between Israel and Palestine! Rihanna began in her statement. â€œI canâ€™t bear to see it! Innocent Israeli and Palestinian children are hiding in bomb shelters, over 40 lives lost in Gaza alone, at least 13 of whom were also innocent children!â€

She continued; â€œThere needs to be some kind of resolve!â€ she wrote. â€œWe are sadly watching innocent people fall victim to notions perpetrated by government and extremists, and this cycle needs to be broken!â€

But Rihannaâ€™s apparent neutral stance did go down well with her fans and received much criticisms.

â€œGet your facts right Riri,â€ one comment read. â€œDo you research boo boo.â€

â€œIt might be good to point out that the 13 children were all Palestinian and there are 53 deaths, also Palestinian,â€ another said.

Wtf is this both sides-ism statement? Ÿ¥´,â€ someone asked.

Over on Twitter, she backlash was severe.

rihanna said I'm standing with humanity yet choose to stay neutral about it. how many times do we need to say that palestine are the oppressed and not the oppressor? if you stand w humanity then stand with palestine bc what's happening is genocide and conoliasim. â€” ema | women âš¢ (@marvelsbian) #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/ebRx051LnCMay 13, 2021

Rihanna basically said All lives matter, like there isnâ€™t an occupation of Palestine & genocide going onâ€¦â€” farah (@zjmftdrizzy) May 13, 2021

The current conflict between the neighbouring countries comes after weeks of rising tension stoked by violent confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters culminating in clashes at a site in Jerusalem that is holy to both Muslims and Jews.

The BBC reports that at least 87 Palestinians and six Israelis have been killed since Monday.