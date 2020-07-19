Rihanna is coming…with a skincare line!Sunday, July 19, 2020
|
Rihanna is expanding her beauty empire into skincare
with Fenty Skin.
The latest addition to the Diamond singerâ€™s brand will launch on July 31, according to the bio on its official Instagram page.
While details are still sparse, the four posts on the page have helped us glean that the skincare line will include a foaming cleanser, toner and a moisturiser and be for both men and women.
Some 183,000 people have already followed the account which prompts them to sign up at fentyskin.com to get early access to the products.
The multi-hyphenate is already the force behind the uber successful brands Fenty Beauty and lingerie line Savage x Fenty.
While fans around the world have been clamouring for a new album for the better part of four years, it seems Rihanna is set on conquering the world of fashion and beauty before heading back to studio.
She has teased that her next musical project was underway, and was then â€œlostâ€œ, but has given no concrete timeline as to when her Navy will get its next compilation of bops.
