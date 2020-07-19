Rihanna is coming…with a skincare line!

Rihanna is expanding her beauty empire into skincare

with Fenty Skin.

The latest addition to the Diamond singerâ€™s brand will launch on July 31, according to the bio on its official Instagram page.

While details are still sparse, the four posts on the page have helped us glean that the skincare line will include a foaming cleanser, toner and a moisturiser and be for both men and women.

Some 183,000 people have already followed the account which prompts them to sign up at fentyskin.com to get early access to the products.

View this post on Instagram Fenty Skin is launching July 31st exclusively at fentyskin.com!! What do ya think @badgalriri is bringin?? ðŸ‘€ðŸ¤” Stay tuned to see what we got cominâ€™ and get early access to shop by signing up at fentyskin.com!A post shared by FENTY SKIN (@fentyskin) on Jul 14, 2020 at 1:56pm PDT

The multi-hyphenate is already the force behind the uber successful brands Fenty Beauty and lingerie line Savage x Fenty.

While fans around the world have been clamouring for a new album for the better part of four years, it seems Rihanna is set on conquering the world of fashion and beauty before heading back to studio.

She has teased that her next musical project was underway, and was then â€œlostâ€œ, but has given no concrete timeline as to when her Navy will get its next compilation of bops.