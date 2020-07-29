Rihanna, other celebs reach out to Megan Thee Stallion following shooting

Rihanna, other celebs reach out to Megan Thee Stallion following shootingWednesday, July 29, 2020
Numerous celebrities have reached out to Megan Thee Stallion to offer comfort and words of support following a shooting incident during which she was injured two weeks ago.
Rihanna sent the Savage rapper a bouquet of flowers along with a note that read, â€œJust know that youâ€™ve got a whole crew here sending good vibes your way.â€ Megan shared the note in a series of photos on her Instagram which showed her wearing lingerie from Savage X Fenty, Rihannaâ€™s line.
Additionally, Lizzo sent Megan a stuffed animal with all of the rapperâ€™s favourite candy inside.
Singer Jojo also reached out to Megan via Twitter, sharing â€œâ€œ[I] started crying when you spoke about being 25 and not having either of [your] parents. [You] are not alone. We love [you]. Sending you infinite love and respect.â€
Rapper 21 Savage also used the platform to console the artiste tweeting â€œWish I could give Megan a hug, Praying for you.â€
Megan was shot in both feet on July 12 during an incident involving Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. The latter was held by authorities but is out on bond. He will appear in court on
