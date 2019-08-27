Rihanna makes Billboard history with ANTI

The Bajan Queen Rihanna has set the bar high for females in the music business internationally, being the only black female artiste with the longest-running album on the Billboard 200 chart.

Her eighth studio album ANTI released in January of 2016 has surpassed Beyoncé’s, spending a whopping 186 weeks on the chart.

Music critics have described this body of work to be her best of her 14 years in the music industry. ANTI contains some of her biggest fan favourites, such as Kiss It Better, Work featuring Drake, Needed Me, Love On The Brain. Her last release was a collaboration with DJ Khaled on the track Wild Thoughts featuring Bryson Tiller.

Ever since her focus has been on her beauty and clothing brand Fenty, but rumor has it, her dancehall album is on the way.

Earlier this year, Rihanna was ranked the richest female musician with a net worth of US$600 million, surpassing Beyoncé and Madonna.

— Article written by Shania Hanchard