Rihanna quotes Popcaan in topless pic

Rihanna quotes Popcaan in topless picMonday, February 15, 2021
Dancehall artiste Popcaan appeared to have been the inspiration behind Rihanna’s latest thirst trap on Instagram.
Rihanna exuded all kinds of heat when she posted a topless photo of her on the ‘Gram today. The Kiss It Better singer posed casually in a loose lavender underpants from her SavageXFenty line and matching heavy jewelry with her arms thrown across her bare breasts indifferently.
“when @popcaanmusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl,” she captioned the posted.
The line is from Popcaan’s 2018 single, Naked.
Needless to say, fans, and in Rihanna’s case, other celebrities, were drooling in the comments.
“Umm, yes,” actress and singer, Christina Milian commented.
“Bad Gal in full effect!!!,” fashion illustrator, Hayden Williams wrote.
“Yazzzzzz that body,” fashion stylist, Nini Nguyen added.
The photo received than four million likes less than an hour after it was posted.
