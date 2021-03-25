Rihanna releasing a new song “soon”Thursday, March 25, 2021
It still doesnâ€™t look like weâ€™re getting that album from Rihanna, but lucky for us, we are getting a song!
Yes, yes! You read that right. Riri will be dropping a song soon, but how soon? We donâ€™t know.
So hereâ€™s what we got. Rihanna was celebrating her albumÂ AntiÂ becoming the first by a black female artiste to spend five years on theÂ BillboardÂ 200 chart.
She posted aÂ videoÂ of the announcement on Instagram writing in the caption: â€œgrateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle Ÿ™Ÿ¿Â #Anti#WomensHistoryMonthÂ Ÿ’ªŸ¿congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team.â€
In the comments, a fan asked her to â€œcelebrate by releasing a song !!â€
And Riri seemed more than open to the idea. She replied to the comment, writing, â€œI think I shouldâ€ and adding a â€œsoonâ€ emoji.
â€œJust 1 tho lol,â€ she followed up.
We donâ€™t know about you, but soon canâ€™t come soon enough for us.
