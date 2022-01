Rihanna releasing a new song “soon”

It still doesn’t look like we’re getting that album from Rihanna, but lucky for us, we are getting a song!

Yes, yes! You read that right. Riri will be dropping a song soon, but how soon? We don’t know.

So here’s what we got. Rihanna was celebrating her album Anti becoming the first by a black female artiste to spend five years on the Billboard 200 chart.

She posted a video of the announcement on Instagram writing in the caption: “grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle Ÿ™Ÿ¿Â #Anti#WomensHistoryMonth Ÿ’ªŸ¿congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team.â€

In the comments, a fan asked her to “celebrate by releasing a song !!â€

And Riri seemed more than open to the idea. She replied to the comment, writing, “I think I should†and adding a “soon†emoji.

“Just 1 tho lol,†she followed up.

We don’t know about you, but soon can’t come soon enough for us.