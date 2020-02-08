Rihanna says Kobe Bryant’s death made her reassess her own life

Rihanna says Kobe Bryant’s death made her reassess her own lifeSaturday, February 08, 2020
|
Rihanna was deeply affected by Kobe Bryant’s death.
The 31-year-old singer and fashion designer was devastated to hear about the basketball player’s death, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, in a helicopter crash earlier this month, and she admitted that it has also made her reassess her own life.
She told Entertainment Tonight: “Every time I see a helicopter, it’s just like – as an entertainer, we travel so much, like, in your mind, it could have been any of us. My heart breaks, my heart goes out to Vanessa Bryant and the entire Bryant family and all of the families that lost people that day. It’s a tragedy, and I think it’s something that the world will never really get over.
“To see him play, there’s just something that comes over him, that you just can’t even – it’s not even tangible. You can’t even understand it. It was beautiful to see his career. It was beautiful to see him play – and I actually got to witness him playing – but it makes it even more tragic to lose him.”
