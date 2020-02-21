Rihanna stages a ‘big birthday party’ in Mexico

Rihanna stages a ‘big birthday party’ in MexicoFriday, February 21, 2020
|
Rihanna celebrated her 32nd birthday with a big party in Mexico.
The ‘FourFiveSeconds‘ hitmaker was joined by her loved ones on a tropical trip, and Rihanna – who turned 32 on Thursday (Feb 20) – was keen to embrace the local culture during her birthday celebrations.
A source told E! News: “Rihanna is having a birthday celebration in Mexico. She invited her friends and family down to celebrate turning 32 with her.
“They had a dinner party on Wednesday night with dinner and dancing. Everyone was welcomed to the party with a line of mariachis performing and Tequila shots passed around.
“There were balloon arrangements, colourful flowers and Mexican decor both indoors and outdoors. They had a long outdoor table set up for dinner and the mariachis continued to perform.”
The insider also revealed that following the dinner, the group enjoyed a “big dance party” together.
The source said: “They partied all night long with music, drinks, a birthday cake and cupcakes for Rihanna. She was in her element with the people she loves and having a great time.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy