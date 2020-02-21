Rihanna stages a ‘big birthday party’ in Mexico

Rihanna celebrated her 32nd birthday with a big party in Mexico.

The ‘FourFiveSeconds‘ hitmaker was joined by her loved ones on a tropical trip, and Rihanna – who turned 32 on Thursday (Feb 20) – was keen to embrace the local culture during her birthday celebrations.

A source told E! News: “Rihanna is having a birthday celebration in Mexico. She invited her friends and family down to celebrate turning 32 with her.

“They had a dinner party on Wednesday night with dinner and dancing. Everyone was welcomed to the party with a line of mariachis performing and Tequila shots passed around.

“There were balloon arrangements, colourful flowers and Mexican decor both indoors and outdoors. They had a long outdoor table set up for dinner and the mariachis continued to perform.”

The insider also revealed that following the dinner, the group enjoyed a “big dance party” together.

The source said: “They partied all night long with music, drinks, a birthday cake and cupcakes for Rihanna. She was in her element with the people she loves and having a great time.”