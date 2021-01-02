Rihanna tells fan who asked about album to ‘grow up’

At this point, Rihanna is tired of y’all and your ‘When’s the album?’ jokes. She’s busy living her life, and it looks like, as far as she’s concerned will drop an album when the album is ready to be dropped.

Evidence that Rihanna has run out of patience with this joke was present under the photo she posted on her Instagram to ring in the new year.

The multi-millionaire was looking stunning in a metallic lamé bralette-style top with a triangle silhouette. She coordinated the lingerie-inspired piece with the Dries von Noten draped maxi skirt in the metallic lamé colorway.

Her caption for the beautiful photo set beside a pool was; “new year’s resolution: apply the pressure.”

A fan thought she’d be cute in the comments and responded to Rihanna’s caption; “resolution should be release the album.”

Rihanna, obviously annoyed took the time to reply; “This comment is so 2019, grow up,” she wrote.

What do you think of Rihanna’s response BUZZ Fam?