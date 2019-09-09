Rihanna to drop ninth album in December

Universal Music France recently had their ‘Open

Session’ in Paris where they listed a slew of artistes to expect albums from

for the rest of 2019. The announcement was made by CEO Olivier Nusse, who

confirmed that Rihanna will be dropping her album in December 2019. However,

she did not give any details on the body of work.

Barbados-born singer Rihanna has been teasing fans with the possibility of a dancehall/reggae album. In August, Demarco confirmed on Entertainment Report that he had co-written a song for Rihanna. It is believed that the song is called Private Loving.

Other Jamaican names that are expected to be featured on the project are Koffee and Buju Banton.

In Interview Magazine, Rihanna said: “I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, even if I don’t have time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.”

Since the release of RiRi’s 2016 album, ANTI, fans have been asking her when she intends to drop her ninth studio album.

— Written by Shania Hanchard