Rihanna wants to have “fun” with her new music

There hasn’t been a Rihanna album in four

years, but the singer is hard at work crafting her next musical project.

However, she’s putting more creative thought into what the sound and feel of the next record will be, telling the Associated Press she’s had “tonnes of writing camps” to craft songs for it.

She’s not at the phase where the important questions are being asked of her by her.

“What do I feel personally? What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that?,”she said.

“How do I want to reimagine it because it’s been so structured before,”

She continued, “You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it’s just like, what makes me happy? I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet.”

The singer has racked up 14 Billboard number one singles over the span of her career.