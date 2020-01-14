Rihanna’s camp: ‘We didn’t call Shaggy, he called us’Tuesday, January 14, 2020
International dancehall artiste Orville ‘Shaggy’ Burrell has made much about turning down the opportunity to record on pop princess Rihanna’s upcoming album.
He said he turned down the offer because he was asked to audition and he didn’t want to do that. However, a rep from Rihanna’s camp is telling a different story.
“We are working on an album, not a talent show, so why would she [Rihanna] require Shaggy or any other artiste to audition?” her rep said during a radio interview with a station in Jamaica.
RiRi’s camp insisted that she didn’t approach Shaggy but rather he was the one who contacted her asking to be a part of the album. At that time the rep explained that the album was completed with just the mixing and mastering to be done. She said she invited Shaggy to submit some materials to see if it fits with the flow of the album.
The rep said it wasn’t meant to be an audition but rather going out of her way to see if Shaggy could still get on the album.
