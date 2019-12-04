Rihanna’s Fenty brand wins luxury fashion award

Rihanna’s Fenty brand wins luxury fashion awardWednesday, December 04, 2019
|
Rihanna has been making major inroads in the fashion world with her Fenty brand and the effort has been recognised with an industry award this week.
The Barbadian pop star saw her brand being adjudged as the best in the Urban Luxe category at the British Fashion Award.
The award was accepted by Rihanna herself and was presented by fellow superstar Janet Jackson and Tyler the Creator. Janet told Rihanna that she was loved for her style.
During her acceptance speech, the 31 year old thanked her collaborators and the British Fashion Council for the honour.
The line, which works in collaboration with LVMH, is only five months old and therefore itâ€™s exceptional to know that it has been given this award which is given by the British Fashion Council for casual types of fashion.
