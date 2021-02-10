Rihanna, LVMH to shut down Fenty fashion label

Rihanna’s Fenty fashion label will be closed after less than two years of business.

The decision was taken in agreement with LVMH, the luxury goods conglomerate under which it began.

LVMH said the ready-to-wear line will be “put on hold” pending better conditions. However, the popular Savage X Fenty lingerie line will continue, as well as the Barbadian singer’s Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin cosmetics lines.

Rihanna was the first woman of colour to lead a LVMH fashion house when the brand launched in 2019.