Rihanna’s lingerie collection sure to turn heads

Rihanna’s lingerie collection sure to turn headsWednesday, August 14, 2019
International superstar Rihanna simply oozes sexy, and her ‘Navy’ can get the chance to impress and show off their curves in new pieces from her Savage x Fenty lingerie line that were released earlier this month.
A few weeks ago, Rihanna gave fans a taste of the line when she posted a photo of herself wearing one of the sets. “Lavender leopard lace. GET INTO IT,” she said.
But the collection is not just for Rihanna, as the sizes in the inclusive line range from XS to 3XL, and they are sold for between US$20 and US$46. They also come in a range of colours and patterns, including floral, tiger print, military green and deep blue.
And get this. Rihanna also created a special collection in the Savage x Fenty line, and the proceeds from those sales will benefit her Clara Lionel Foundation.
