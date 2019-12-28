Ring in the new year right: Great gifts under $50

The season of spreading glad tidings and joy is just about over. However, if haven’t scored the perfect gift for your a family or friend and want to make good before the new year rolls around, here are some great gifts that are also inexpensive.

Skullcandy – Sesh True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Don’t want to spend on Apple’s AirPods? No worries. The Skullcandy – Sesh True Wireless Headphones are now US$39.99 at Best Buy. This in-ear, wireless devices offer 3 hours battery life with the buds or up to 10 hours with the charging case, built-in microphone for calls, and Skullcandy’s signature sound. The device also has a 2-year warranty. The regular price is US$59.99; however, Best Buy has it at US$20 off.

Sony Bluetooth Speaker

For those who like to crank the music up, you can get them the Sony SRS-XB12 Bluetooth speaker. It’s a small, light speaker that can fit in the palm of your hand. The small size doesn’t hinder sound performance. The speaker comes with Sony’s Extra Bass technology for a bass boost during music playback.

And if one speaker isn’t loud enough, you can connect two XB12s for stereo sound. Other features include, up to 16 hours of playback, a built-in microphone for hands-free calls and are rated IP67 for dust and water resistance. Pick up the Sony SRS-XB12s for US$34.99 (US$25 off) at Best Buy.

Amazon Echo

Bring Alexa home for the new year with an Amazon Echo device. They can use Alexa to control smart lights and other smart home enabled devices like electrical outlets. Also, Alexa provides useful information, plays music and can place and help them track Amazon orders hands-free.

An Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a good option and is currently US$24.99 on Amazon. For even bigger smiles, go for the Echo Dot with clock (now discounted to US$34.99), so they’ll remember your kindness every time.

Electric Toothbrush

Give the gift of bright smiles this Christmas with an electric toothbrush. Electric toothbrushes negate the need to brush back and forth vigorously by using motorised heads. This gift is perfect for children or those who want to save time in the bathroom.

It would help if you were careful with this one. If you pair the toothbrush with say, deodorant, the recipient might think you’re sending them a message. The Phillips Sonicare – ProtectiveClean 4100 and the Oral-B Pro 1000 are now US$39.99 at Best Buy and Amazon.

Tripod

You’ve seen the shaky videos your cousin makes. Why not gift the budding filmmaker a new tripod? Tripods offer the best stabilisation for the lowest prices. Phones, digital cameras and camcorders need not record unusable footage any longer. Brands like Neewer offer robust, portable tripods for all use cases.

The Neewer Portable Aluminium Alloy 2-in-1 tripod is an excellent choice for stability on a budget. The tripod also has a built-in monopod that extends 134cm (52.8 inches) tall. The Neewer tripod is perfect for your Christmas family photo. No longer will you get family photos or videos that look like they were shot during an earthquake. The Neewer Aluminium tripod is US$39.99 on Amazon.

Also, consider: