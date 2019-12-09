Ring the Alarm! Beyoncé teases new ‘Ivy Park’ merch for 2020

Like clockwork to ruin the Beyhive’s plans to save in the new year, American R&B superstar Beyoncé gave fans a snippet of new merchandise coming for her activewear clothing line Ivy Park.

The collection, which drops on January 18th, was teased to the Lemonade musician’s over 135 million followers on Instagram on Monday.

View this post on Instagram IVY PARK January 18A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 9, 2019 at 4:00am PST

In collaboration with shoe giants Adidas, earrings, bracelets and rings (and potentially apparel?) are coming to the Ivy Park line in a few weeks.

The Beyhive is buzzing with excitement as the Queen B herself even donned gold Ivy Park grills in one of the teaser photos.

View this post on Instagram IVY PARK January 18A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 9, 2019 at 4:00am PST

This Adidas x Ivy Park partnership has been a long time in the making since the Lion King actress bought up a majority stake last year.