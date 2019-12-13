RiRi tops Beyoncé, Taylor Swift in debut on Forbes’ list of 100 Most Powerful Women

Rihanna has debuted on Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women list for 2019 ahead of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

The We Found Love singer enters the list for the first time at No. 61, while Beyoncé is at No. 66 and Swift comes in at No. 71.

The women on the publication’s ranking represent women in six categories: business, technology, finance, media & entertainment, politics & policy, and philanthropy.

Others on the list include Oprah Winfrey at No. 20, Queen Elizabeth II at No. 40, Ivanka Trump at No. 42 and Reese Witherspoon making her debut at No. 90. Angela Merkel, Christine Lagarde and Nancy Pelosi top the list.

It’s been an amazing year for Rihanna, who struck it big with Fenty Beauty and her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Per Forbes, Fenty, founded in September 2017, generated an estimated $570 million in revenue last year.

In May, she and LVMH announced a new luxury fashion house called Fenty, based in Paris. The move made history, with Rihanna becoming the first woman to create an original brand for LVMH along with being the first woman of colour leading a design house there.