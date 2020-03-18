Rising reggae sensation adding her own twist to having a hot girl Sumerr!

With the surge of female reggae artists on the rise, this Jamaican hottie has created her own lane with bold, beautiful and militant songs that capture your ear the moment you hear her voice.

Sumerr possesses a memorizing presence that you can’t ignore. It’s obvious that the 26-year-old Mandeville based singer/songwriter’s music is heavily influenced by neo-soul and R&B while blending the rhythmic beats of reggae and dancehall without losing sight of her sonic roots.

Want to know what the buzz is about? Read on!

Having the heart of a lion, Sumerr displayed gritty vocals for her new track “Head Up”. Firm and militant, the lioness called on her army to march out and keep trodding although the 1% is insistent on setting a terrain to make it hard to beat the odds.

With the perfect symphony, Kumar from Raging Fyah added a grungy tone that fused together perfectly with Sumerr’s vocals. Influenced by hip-hop, Sumerr didn’t hold back by switching flows mid-song by rapping showcasing her versatility and seamlessly switch back to singing.

Sumerr in her music vid Crush. (Photo: YouTube -Sumerr)

Not only can she rap, but she also dabbles in a deejay flow; easily walking the line of sing-jay if need be in her newly released track “Crush”. Showcasing a more seductive side, the Jamaican bombshell showed skin, styles, and flow.

Lasai, a notable reggae Spanish artist, wasted no time hopping on the track giving a dynamic tone. Again, effortlessly switching flows between the song, Sumerr shows her range of vocals which lure you in and keep you captured.

Appealing to the younger crowd, Sumerr knows how to accommodate mature folks with her single “Old School”. Taking you through a journey, the track demonstrates old school loving while remaining contemporary.

Summer was a whole mood in Old School. (Photo: YouTube -Sumerr)

Dropping her new debut album, ‘Downs District’, the sonic goodness of Sumerr will hit the airwaves and your speakers late spring. Composed of 12 tracks, many reggae lovers, soul, and R&B fans will be taken through a tour of Sumerr’s journey, from her love for a Spanish boy to showing her appreciation for sweet reggae music.

The Jamaican bombshell blazed a new wave in reggae music and her career is definitely looking bright.