Robert Lewandowski, Lucy Bronze named FIFA players of the year

Robert Lewandowski and Lucy Bronze were respectively named the men’s and women’s player of the year at the Best FIFA Football Awards on Thursday.

Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski saw off competition from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be crowned the best men’s player.

The forward has been in frightening form over the last year, scoring 55 goals and firing Bayern Munich to an impressive treble last season.

He was widely tipped to win the Ballon d’Or this year before it was scrapped amid the pandemic.

“This award also belongs to my colleagues, the coach and Bayern Munich in general. It is an incredible feeling, a lot of emotions,” he said.

Manchester City’s Bronze was named the best women’s player of the year, becoming the first defender to do so.

Bronze won the league title, domestic cup and Champions League with Lyon last year before moving back to England at the start of the new season.

The England international beat Chelsea’s Pernille Harder and Lyon’s Wendie Renard to the prize.

“I don’t think I have the words right now to explain how I am feeling. If there is anything 2020 has taught us it is to appreciate every moment you have, never look too far ahead and live in the hear and now,” she said. “I will appreciate winning this award now more than ever, and I will remember this moment for the rest of my life.”