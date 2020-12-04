Roddy Ricch has year’s top album, song on Apple Music

Roddy Ricch has year’s top album, song on Apple MusicFriday, December 04, 2020
|
Roddy Ricch has taken a bite out of Apple, taking the streaming giant’s titles for the most-streamed song and album of the year.
The rapper’s The Box single and his debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial scored him the distinctions, Apple Music announced yesterday.
The five most-streamed albums on the platform were all rap projects, with Lil Baby’s My Turn, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake — LUV vs. The World 2 ranking two to four respectively. Summer Walker’s Over It, the R&B star’s acclaimed effort, was fifth.
The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights was the second most-streamed song of the year, followed by Australian singer Tones and I’s Dance Monkey, DaBaby and Ricch’s Rockstar and Life Is Good by Future and Drake.
WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion topped the list of most-read lyrics based on time spent viewing them in Apple Music.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy