Roddy Ricch has year’s top album, song on Apple Music

Roddy Ricch has taken a bite out of Apple, taking the streaming giant’s titles for the most-streamed song and album of the year.

The rapper’s The Box single and his debut album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial scored him the distinctions, Apple Music announced yesterday.

The five most-streamed albums on the platform were all rap projects, with Lil Baby’s My Turn, Pop Smoke’s Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake — LUV vs. The World 2 ranking two to four respectively. Summer Walker’s Over It, the R&B star’s acclaimed effort, was fifth.

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights was the second most-streamed song of the year, followed by Australian singer Tones and I’s Dance Monkey, DaBaby and Ricch’s Rockstar and Life Is Good by Future and Drake.

WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion topped the list of most-read lyrics based on time spent viewing them in Apple Music.