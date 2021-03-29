Romain Virgo receives Billboard plaque

Romain Virgo receives Billboard plaqueMonday, March 29, 2021
|
Reggae singer Romain Virgo is celebrating after receiving his plaque from Billboard for his album Lovesick. The album, released almost three years ago, debuted at the number one spot on the Billboard Reggae Chart.
â€œIn a few years from now I will tell Emma and Raina that it took me 10 years, 2 EPs and 3 Albums before I got aÂ #1Â Debut on the Billboard Reggae Chart, in the year 2018,â€ he wrote while posing with the plague on Instagram.
He added; â€œI have just 1 more to go before I start unleashing what the FUTURE OF MY MUSIC will look like. I appreciate everyone who have been here with me on this musical journey. Thank you for the continued love and support over the yearsâ€¦ Nothing at all is taken for granted. 1 Love âœŠŸ¿Ÿ˜ The work continues.â€
The 17-track album took listeners through the rollercoaster of emotions felt when being in love.
At the time of its release, Romain Virgo told the Jamaica Observer that love was at the centre of his album.
â€œI believe love is the one thing thatâ€™s going to save us, not just in terms of relationships, but in the broader human sense,â€ Romain says of the albumâ€™s title and content. â€œI personally believe that nothing forms a stronger bond than love. It cuts through race, religion, creed â€” everything. We need to put it at the centre of our lives,â€ said Virgo.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy