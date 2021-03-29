Romain Virgo receives Billboard plaque

Reggae singer Romain Virgo is celebrating after receiving his plaque from Billboard for his album Lovesick. The album, released almost three years ago, debuted at the number one spot on the Billboard Reggae Chart.

â€œIn a few years from now I will tell Emma and Raina that it took me 10 years, 2 EPs and 3 Albums before I got aÂ #1Â Debut on the Billboard Reggae Chart, in the year 2018,â€ he wrote while posing with the plague on Instagram.

He added; â€œI have just 1 more to go before I start unleashing what the FUTURE OF MY MUSIC will look like. I appreciate everyone who have been here with me on this musical journey. Thank you for the continued love and support over the yearsâ€¦ Nothing at all is taken for granted. 1 Love âœŠŸ¿Ÿ˜ The work continues.â€

The 17-track album took listeners through the rollercoaster of emotions felt when being in love.

At the time of its release, Romain Virgo told the Jamaica Observer that love was at the centre of his album.

â€œI believe love is the one thing thatâ€™s going to save us, not just in terms of relationships, but in the broader human sense,â€ Romain says of the albumâ€™s title and content. â€œI personally believe that nothing forms a stronger bond than love. It cuts through race, religion, creed â€” everything. We need to put it at the centre of our lives,â€ said Virgo.