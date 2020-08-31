Romain Virgo shows off his babies in new music video

Months after

Romain Virgo and his wife, Elizabeth, welcomed their twin girls, the public has

finally gotten a chance to see the two beauties.

In a new music video for his song called Hero, Romain shows off his daughters, who were born in January. The video shows Romain and Elizabeth holding and playing with their girls on a beach before doing a photo shoot.

“My yute dem haffi love dem fadda/ Protect dem and be there fi dem madda/ Every day dem smile fi get broader/ They must know I’m their hero,” Romain sings.

The music video was released on Monday, and the song is produced by ZJ Chrome.

Romain made a post on Instagram in which he spoke fatherhood and what it means to him.

“Becoming a father was always a part of my dream. As I got older, I realized it’s more than just the title, but being able to actually play the true role of a father is what really matters. All I want to do is give my children the opportunities that I never had. They should always feel a sense of security, both physically and emotionally. Thank you @itse_lizabeth for this beautiful family and for your support each day,” he said.

Isn’t that the sweetest things you’ve heard today?