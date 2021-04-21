Romeich builds third studio, seeking sound engineers

Romeich Major’s business is growing and he wants you to be a part of it… if you’re a sound engineer that is.

The artiste manager revealed to followers that he’s just recently completed his third studio, and is looking to hire.

“I made 2 more studio so now I have 3 studio I need 2 bad engineer weh loyal and talented!!!!,” he posted on Instagram.

Thinking of applying?

Well heads up, it won’t be your typical application process as it will be in the form of a competition.

“Ma run a competition stay tuned so who wanna get a job and do some serious work,” he said.

Adding that more details will follow soon.

Major is artiste manager to dancehall heavyweights Shenseea, Ding Dong, and Teejay.