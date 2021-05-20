Romeich meets P. Diddy

Romeich meets P. DiddyThursday, May 20, 2021
Dancehall artiste manager, Romeich Major, of Romeich Entertainment, is over the moon after meeting hip hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
The Jamaican based entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a video of himself, standing just behind the Bad Boys head honcho, seemingly at a party in a nightclub in New York.
“Just to be in the presence of the great Diddy is such an amazing Dream to me because he is one of the musical genius and business icons that I look up to” he wrote.
He went on to explain that he got the chance to meet the man courtesy of one of his charges, Shenseea. “I remember couple years ago I was making Shenseea meet so much people now this girl out here letting me meet all these international icons. See what hard work do? Let you live you Dreams” he continued.
Romeich is certainly on the rise, as his shrewd dealings for his artistes continue to show his business acumen. He is not only famous for getting his artistes on shows and putting out popular tracks, but most of whom he manages are big on the corporate scene, racking up endorsement deals with major companies both locally and overseas.
