Romeich satisfied with response to Magnum’s Top Performa show

Dancehall producer Romeich Major has said that he is satisfied with the response to Magnum’s Top Performa show.

Top Performa is a contest style show aimed at giving emerging artistes a platform to showcase their lyrical genius.

Major shared that not only is he happy to be a part of theTop Performa project but is excited about the talent will be unleashed in the space as a result of the show.

“Well you know me, I’m all about Jamaica, I’m all about the culture and so I’m very excited about Magnum’s latest project, Top Performa and I’m happy to be a part of it,” he said

“It gives me great hope to see a corporate company stepping up to the challenge and offering their platform to the many talented youths out there, so big up Magnum, I appreciate the effort,” he added.

Magnum’s Regional Marketing Manager, Kamal Powell, expressed similar sentiments noting that the number of submissions has exceeded his expectations and he’s happy with the numbers.

“I’m happy to see that our numbers are doing so well. We have surpassed our target and I just want to thank the participants for their entries,”Powell said.

“And rest assured that we will be going through all the entries, we see the talent and I can’t wait for the competition to go live because what we are seeing is very promising,” he added.

To date, there have been over 1,000 submissions, far surpassing its target of 300 entries, with an average of 70 submissions daily.

MagnumHub.tv, the brand’s website, has also seen a jump in figures, with a record of just over 2,500 page visits – and with the popularity of the competition the numbers are expected to increase.

Top Performa has also received endorsements from heavy weights in the dancehall community including Ding Dong, Bishop Escobar, Kurry Stain, Chinny Unique and others who have voiced their support for the show on social media.

The competition is spearheaded by the Magnum and endorsed by Major.