Romeich shows off new studio

Artiste manager and CEO of Romeich Entertainment, Romeich Major is looking to make even bigger moves in the music industry with the establishment of a brand new recording studio.

The businessman showed off the new studio in a video posted to his official Instagram page on Tuesday night. In the footage, Major’s one million strong following on the social media platform, got an exclusive peek inside the production facility which boasts state-of-the-art equipment and sound booth.

“New studio basically ready. Time for some fire songs,” Major’s caption under the video read.

He also noted that there has been a lot of chatter in regards to his most recent musical exploits but said the entertainment space is his joy and he will always make room for ‘upgrades’.

“See a lot of you asking why I am selling out my studio. Learn this, music is my joy, I will always be working musically, just have to UPGRADE,” he shared, disclosing that the new studio will be the first of three.

Major also shared that he is currently looking for a full time engineer but expressed that “lazy and mix up” workers need not show interest.

It is unclear if the new studio is located at Romeich Entertainment’s headquarters but BUZZ understands that the Campbell’s Boulevard space has been under renovation.

Since the video was posted on social media, Major’s page has been flooded with congratulatory messages. Entertainers including Chris Martin, Iwaata and of course Romeich Entertainment’s very own Ding Dong, have expressed readiness to record in the new studio.