Romeich teams up with Magnum for new weekly giveaway show

Popular producer Romeich Major has partnered with Magnum Tonic Wine for a weekly Instagram series.

The series called, “Magnum Box” is expected to provide entertainment as well as relief to some of its viewers through giveaways, including Magnum gift baskets and cash prizes.

“Social media provides an outlet for entertainers and their followers to interact with each other, despite not being able to do so in the outside world. Through social media, I can also do giveaways to the people who really need it, as many persons are either learning less or out of a job in the entertainment sector,” said Major.

The show which is expected to feature two resident disc jockeys weekly, DJ Scrappy and Deva Kidd, will also include guest selectors and hosts such as: Bishop Escobar, Shukkle Bus, Brush One, DJ Chaddy, Game Changaz, Hotta Rice, Ruxie, Antsman, DJ Dell, Two Food and Team Wire.

Brand manager for Magnum, Kamal Powell, shared that the partnership with Romeich Entertainment was a good alignment as the Magnum brand is regionally recognized as the official drink of the dancehall.

“Magnum Tonic Wine is happy to be aligned with another novel activation that brings value to our beloved entertainment landscape,” said Powell who is J. Wray & Nephew’s marketing manager for the brand in the Caribbean.

“There is an unmistakable synergy between Magnum Tonic Wine and Romeich Entertainment, and we expect Magnum Box to continue to do extremely well in not only numbers, but for those who tune in and benefit from the giveaways provided,” he added.