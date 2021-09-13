Romeich teams with Magnum for ‘Top Performa’

Businessman and artiste manager Romeich Major has partnered with Magnum Tonic Wine for the brand’s newest initiative, Top Performa. Through his Romeich Entertainment label, Major will produce a song and music video for the first-place winner in the Top Performa contest.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the project. If you know me, I’m all about our culture, so to see that a corporate company is looking out not only for someone, but combining them with Romeich Entertainment to better their career. I’m just so happy about this,” Major told the Jamaica Observer.

“It also gives me hope because we need to find great artistes. Jamaicans are so creative and we are filled with so much talent, sometimes we just need to push forward and get the bigger heads to help them showcase their talent. That’s what Magnum is going to do, along with Romeich Entertainment,” he continued.

Major acts as manager for Ding Dong, and co-manager for Shenseea. He is head of clothing manufacturing company Romeich Wear.

Top Performa is a lyrical face-off between 12 emerging artistes to showcase their talents.

The winner will be awarded $1,000,000 and a music video produced by Romeich Entertainment, while second-place finisher will get $300,000 and a feature on a compilation rhythm from Romeich Entertainment. Runners-up will receive $100,000 each.

Entries are now open and interested candidates should visit Magnumhub.tv to download the entry rhythm under the ‘Top Performa’ category and record a song, no shorter than 30 seconds. Participants should upload their submission by going to the portal at magnumhub.tv/topperforma. Here, they will be required to fill out an entry form with their contact details and click “upload song”.

Entries close on September 22, after which selected candidates will be contacted by a Magnum representative.

Top Performa is a pre-recorded show which will be hosted by popular dancehall personality Bishop Escobar, and aired exclusively on magnumhub.tv. Performances will air every Saturday over nine weeks, where artistes will face off against each other, freestyling to “16 bars” on rhythms played by a host DJ.