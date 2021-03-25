Romeich to help over 300 families with groceries after public appeal

Romeich is ready to do good in the neighbourhood after his latest charitable endeavour spurred an overwhelming response.

The artiste manager shared that heâ€™s received assistance to help provide groceries to over 300 families in Jamaica, just days after seeking assistance to help 50 households in need.

Romeich, who manages the likes of Shenseea and Ding Dong, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share his gratitude to the individuals and corporate companies that reached out to support.

Sitting in a room stockpiled with supplies, Romeich shared that they had exceeded their initial target and that his team would be able to reach out to many more people affected by the pandemic, and who would now be heading into weekend lockdowns for the next three weeks.

In a follow-up post Thursday, he showed dozens of packed bags ready to be distributed to those in need.

His kindness wasnâ€™t lost on fans, many of whom reached out to applaud his effort.

One user said, â€œYow da bredda ya help out di ppl dem more than the politician dem Ÿ‘Ÿ™ŒŸ™Œ God bless u yuteâ€ while another added â€œMay your cup never be empty god bless you Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾â€